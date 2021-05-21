site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: On bench Friday
Garcia will sit Friday against the Reds.
Garcia hits the bench after starting seven straight games in right field. Jackie Bradley will take over in his absence.
