Garcia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Garcia's solo home run Friday was his fourth in the last six games, a span during which he's gone 8-for-21 and drawn three walks. Jace Peterson is playing right field and batting seventh Saturday.
More News
-
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Provides lone run support in loss•
-
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Tacks on two long balls•
-
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Pops homer in return to action•
-
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: In lineup for nightcap•
-
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Not starting Saturday afternoon•
-
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Sitting again Friday•