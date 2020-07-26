site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.
He is 1-for-8 with four strikeouts through two games. Ben Gamel will get the start in right field while batting eighth.
