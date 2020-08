Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and a season-high four RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Twins.

Garcia recorded multiple hits for the third time in eight games and nearly doubled his RBI total on the season. Garcia has bounced around the batting order in his first year with the Brewers, but he has settled into an everyday role in center field, starting all but two games there since Lorenzo Cain announced he was opting out of the remainder of the season.