site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-avisail-garcia-returns-to-lineup-754223 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia (ankle) is starting Tuesday against the Tigers.
Garcia missed three consecutive games while tending to an ankle injury, but he's back in action for the series opener against Detroit. The 29-year-old has a career-low .656 OPS to begin the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read