Garcia (forearm) will be in the lineup Saturday against Cincinnati, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Garcia was struck in the forearm by a pitch Thursday and sat out Friday's contest, but he's dealing with nothing worse than soreness and will be able to return after a very brief absence. He's gotten on base well to start the season but hasn't shown much power, hitting .258/.395/.355 through nine games.
