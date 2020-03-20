Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Rough spring at plate
Garcia went 3-for-19 (.158) with two runs and a 2:7 BB:K over eight games this spring.
Garcia had not found his swing when exhibition games were halted, but he will have plenty of time to do so before the action resumes. He remains on track to open the season sharing the right-field duties with Ryan Braun in some fashion, and will presumably slide over to center or left field whenever fellow outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain need a day off.
