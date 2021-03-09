Garcia went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run in Monday's spring game against the Angels.

Garcia has seen the ball well this spring, and that continued Monday, as he reached base in all three at-bats. It appeared early in camp that Garcia was ticketed for an everyday spot in right field, but the addition of Jackie Bradley to the mix gives the Brewers four outfielders capable of handling everyday at-bats. Garcia will still see his fair share of at-bats, but not as many as he would have, as he, Bradley and Lorenzo Cain figure to share the playing time in some fashion in the center- and right-field spots.