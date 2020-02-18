Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Set to share time in right field
Garcia is expected to share time in right field with Ryan Braun in 2020, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
In order to maximize the defensive skills of Garcia, Milwaukee is planning to shift Christian Yelich to left field in 2020 while Garcia and Braun share time in right field. Garcia, who signed a two-year contract with the Brewers in the offseason, is also expected to spell Lorenzo Cain in center field on occasion, while Braun should see time at first base in order to maximize both of their at-bats.
