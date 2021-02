Garcia moved to a healthier diet this offseason and is beginning spring training about 35 pounds lighter, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds last season, but he's apparently down to about 215 pounds for 2021. Garcia struggled during his first season with Milwaukee in 2020 and slashed .238/.333/.326 with only 12 extra-base hits in 53 games, but he clearly made an effort to change his approach during the offseason.