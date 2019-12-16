Play

Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Signs with Brewers

Garcia signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Brewers on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

After a slow start to his career, Garcia has hit well in two of the last three seasons, posting a .330/.380/.506 line for the White Sox in 2017 and a .282/.332/.464 line for the Rays last season. He hit a career-best 20 homers last season and could be in line to beat that number this season in a much more hitter-friendly home park, though his playing time may depend in part on how often Ryan Braun moves in to play first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories