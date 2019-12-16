Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Signs with Brewers
Garcia signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Brewers on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
After a slow start to his career, Garcia has hit well in two of the last three seasons, posting a .330/.380/.506 line for the White Sox in 2017 and a .282/.332/.464 line for the Rays last season. He hit a career-best 20 homers last season and could be in line to beat that number this season in a much more hitter-friendly home park, though his playing time may depend in part on how often Ryan Braun moves in to play first base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Offseason Tracker: Tsutsogo joins Rays
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co....
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...