Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 14-4 win over the Cubs.

Garcia cranked a solo home run off Kyle Hendricks in the third inning to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead. The outfielder has been the biggest power threat for Milwaukee, leading them with 15 long balls. He is slashing .243/.312/.450 with a team-leading 46 RBI in 279 plate appearances. He has three hits and a homer in back-to-back games.