Garcia went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Twins.
He drove the second pitch he saw from Tyler Clippard into the second deck in left field for a leadoff homer. Garcia's blast was his first of the year, and he's now slashing .255/.352/.383 through 13 games.
