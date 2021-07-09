Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati.

The outfielder opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, and he added Milwaukee's last runs with a two-run blast in the eighth. Garcia is up to 16 homers, 54 RBI, 37 runs scored and four stolen bases through 302 plate appearances this season. He's been eased back into action since recovering from a hamstring strain -- he could continue to split time with Tyrone Taylor in right field.