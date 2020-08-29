site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Takes seat Saturday
Garcia isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Pirates.
Garcia went hitless in his last six at-bats, and he'll get a day off for the second game of the team's series against the Pirates. Ben Gamel will start in center field in his place.
