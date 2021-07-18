Garcia is not starting Sunday's series finale against the Reds.
Following a 2-for-6 effort Saturday, Garcia is now hitting .366 with two home runs and 11 RBI in his last 11 games. He's also doubled four times in that span. Tyrone Taylor will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday.
