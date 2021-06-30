site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Takes seat Wednesday
Garcia isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
Garcia racked up three hits in Monday's series opener, but he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday. He'll get a breather as Tyrone Taylor starts in right field and bats fifth.
