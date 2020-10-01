site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Three hits in loss
Garcia went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Dodgers.
All three of his hits were singles and he didn't score or drive in any runs. He should start again in center field in Game 2 with lefty Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers.
