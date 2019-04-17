Brewers' Ben Gamel: Acting as leadoff man Wednesday
Gamel will start in center field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Cardinals.
As was the case April 3 in Cincinnati when Lorenzo Cain received a day off, Gamel will check in atop the order in the series finale with St. Louis while Cain picks up some rest. Gamel doesn't offer much power or speed, but his patient eye at the plate (career 8.3 BB%) makes him a decent fill-in option at the leadoff spot.
