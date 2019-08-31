Gamel was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday.

Gamel spent a week in the minors following his demotion, appearing in four games for the Missions and going 4-for-14 with a home run, a steal and a 4:3 BB:K. He owns a .243/.330/.376 slash line across 109 big-league games this season and will provide the Brewers with outfield depth for the stretch run. Devin Williams was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

