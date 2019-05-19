Gamel went 2-for-4 against Atlanta on Sunday, hitting a solo home run in extra innings to lead Milwaukee to victory.

Gamel's second homer of the year led off the 10th inning and held up as the decisive tally in the victory. Gamel has filled a platoon role during his first season in Milwaukee but has been effective when given at-bats. He is hitting .283 with 11 RBI on the season.