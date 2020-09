Gamel (quadriceps) will work out Tuesday to determine his availability for the Wild Card Series, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gamel was sidelined for the final week of the regular season with a quad strain, but manager Craig Counsell didn't rule him out for the first series of the playoffs. He'll take part in several drills Tuesday that could determine whether he's healthy enough to play in the Wild Card Series, which runs from Wednesday to Friday.