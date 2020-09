Gamel (quad) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gamel's injury has been diagnosed as a quadriceps strain, and it will indeed cost him the remainder of the regular season. The team's hottest hitter coming out of summer camp, Gamel ended up slashing just .237/.315/.404 with three homers in 127 plate appearances. Tyrone Taylor and Jace Peterson are now the team's top reserve outfielders.