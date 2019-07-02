Gamel went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Monday's 8-6 win over the Reds.

Gamel drew the start in left field while Ryan Braun received a breather and ensured the Milwaukee offense didn't miss a beat. His first double of the night plated Eric Thames to tie the game at 3-3 before the Brewers rallied for three more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Gamel should continue to rotate into the lineup around 2-to-3 times per week, which may be enough to justify rostering him in NL-only leagues.