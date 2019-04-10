Gamel went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Gamel had his most productive game as a Brewer on Tuesday and recorded two hits in his second straight start. He is playing more than the standard fourth outfielder early on, starting five of the Brewers' 12 games to date. Expect him to continue slotting in mainly when manager Craig Counsell wants to get fellow outfielder Ryan Braun some rest.