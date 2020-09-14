Gamel is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

The lefty-hitting Gamel typically doesn't start against southpaws like the Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim, but the outfielder's playing time against right-handed pitching could be trending down as well. Since the Brewers claimed Daniel Vogelbach off waivers earlier this month, he's stepped in as the team's primary designated hitter versus righties, resulting in Ryan Braun spending more time in the outfield at Gamel's expense.