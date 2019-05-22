Gamel will start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Reds.

Gamel will pick up his third straight start, but he'll likely move back into a reserve role when the Brewers open up their next series Friday against Philadelphia. Christian Yelich (back) will remain on the bench for the second straight day, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday. Ryan Braun should also re-enter the outfield over the weekend after getting a routine day off Wednesday.

