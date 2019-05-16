Brewers' Ben Gamel: Gets another leadoff opportunity
Gamel will start in center field and lead off Thursday against the Phillies.
Gamel will start out of the leadoff spot for the fifth time this season, all of which have come on days when Lorenzo Cain has sat out. He'll have some appeal as a punt play in DFS contests while topping the order, but unless the Brewers lose one of their regular outfielders to injury, Gamel will be stuck in a bench role more often than not.
