The Mariners dealt Gamel and Noah Zavolas to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for Domingo Santana, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Gamel will provide another left-handed bat in Milwaukee's outfield, though playing time won't be any easier to come by with Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich patrolling serving as mainstays in the club's lineup. Across 101 games last year, Gamel slashed .272/.358/.370 with 19 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and seven stolen bases. Expect to see Gamel draw some starts against right-handed pitching to spell Ryan Braun while serving as a decent option off the bench on most nights. That said, Gamel doesn't hold enough fantasy value to be a realistic option on draft day.