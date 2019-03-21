Brewers' Ben Gamel: Heating up at right time
Games went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Padres.
Gamel got off to a slow start this spring, but he has gotten hot at the right time, going 7-for-19 (.368) over his last six exhibition games. Gamel entered the spring as the favorite to open the season as the Brewers' fourth outfielder, and his recent run has him in position to secure that spot with Opening Day just a week away.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...