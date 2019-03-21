Games went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Padres.

Gamel got off to a slow start this spring, but he has gotten hot at the right time, going 7-for-19 (.368) over his last six exhibition games. Gamel entered the spring as the favorite to open the season as the Brewers' fourth outfielder, and his recent run has him in position to secure that spot with Opening Day just a week away.