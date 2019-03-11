Brewers' Ben Gamel: Hits first homer of spring
Gamel went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.
Gamel has just four hits in 23 at-bats this spring, but his last two went for extra bases, including his first homer of the exhibition season. While he has not been doing much hitting thus far, Gamel is the favorite to open the season as the Brewers' fourth outfielder.
