Gamel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Gamel swatted an inside-the-park home run down the left field line after winning the foot race at the plate to bring the Brewers within one. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in three straight games to up his line to .254/.342/.395 with five homers, 29 runs scored and 18 RBI through 77 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories