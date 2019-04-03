Gamel will start in center field and handle leadoff duties Wednesday against the Reds.

Gamel will take over Lorenzo Cain's spot in the field and the batting order while the latter receives his first day off of 2019. Though his ability to play all outfield spots and provide quality at-bats from the left side has enabled Gamel to see action in each of the Brewers' first five games, he won't have a clear path to an everyday role while all of Cain, Yelich and Ryan Braun are healthy.

