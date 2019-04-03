Brewers' Ben Gamel: Leading off Wednesday
Gamel will start in center field and handle leadoff duties Wednesday against the Reds.
Gamel will take over Lorenzo Cain's spot in the field and the batting order while the latter receives his first day off of 2019. Though his ability to play all outfield spots and provide quality at-bats from the left side has enabled Gamel to see action in each of the Brewers' first five games, he won't have a clear path to an everyday role while all of Cain, Yelich and Ryan Braun are healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...