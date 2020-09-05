Gamel hit leadoff for the third game in a row Friday and went 3-for-5 with a run.

Gamel really struggled at the plate for much of August, but since snapping an 0-for-20 skid Aug. 19 he has hit a blistering .405, with 15 hits in 37 at-bats. His hot streak earned him a bump to the top of the order, and he has done well in that role, reaching base seven times over the last three games. He may not hit as high up next time the Brewers face a left-hander, but as long as he keeps producing he should continue receiving opportunities to lead off.