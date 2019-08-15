Brewers' Ben Gamel: Limited playing time since break
Gamel struck out in a pinch-hit appearance in Wednesday's victory over the Twins.
Gamel spent most of the season as the Brewers' fourth outfielder, and started fairly frequently prior to the All-Star break. However, with the Brewers leaning on their primary outfielders more often, and rookie Trent Grisham earning himself a semi-regular role, Gamel has started just six games in the second half. Consider Gamel the Brewers' fifth outfielder at this point.
