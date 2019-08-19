Gamel went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run Sunday in the Brewers' 16-8 win over the Nationals.

The four hits matched Gamel's total output from his previous 18 contests combined, during which he logged 30 at-bats. Gamel doesn't currently have a path to an everyday role, though he could see his opportunities expand if Lorenzo Cain (oblique) requires a trip to the 10-day injured list. In that scenario, Gamel may still be limited to a role as the Brewers' fourth outfielder, as rookie Trent Grisham would presumably represent the top choice to act as Cain's primary replacement.