Gamel went 3-for-3 with an RBI single, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Gamel got on with a single in the second inning and scored on an Eric Sogard single. In the fourth, Gamel plated Christian Yelich to put the Brewers ahead 3-2. Gamel scored again in the eighth, smacking a double and dashing home on Orlando Arcia's single for what would be the decisive run. The productive outing lifted Gamel's slash line to .232/.292/.427 through 89 plate appearances. He's popped three homers with 10 RBI and eight runs scored in 28 games.