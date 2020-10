Gamel's $2.55 team option was declined by the Brewers on Friday, though he remains a member of the team as he's still arbitration eligible, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Brewers could seek to bring Gamel back at a lower dollar figure, though he could also potentially be non-tendered. His .245/.331/.381 slash line in his two seasons as a Brewer is passable for a bench player but not good enough for a regular starter on a contender.