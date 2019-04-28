Gamel went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Mets.

Getting the start in left field and hitting ninth, Gamel couldn't be kept off the basepaths, and his fourth-inning shot off Noah Syndergaard was his first homer of the year. He bumped his slash line to .255/.375/.404 through 24 games with the performance, but Gamel's playing time will remain inconsistent barring an injury to Ryan Braun or another Brewers outfielder.