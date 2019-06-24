Gamel went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Gamel started the last three games after starting just four games all month prior to that, a move that was likely made to give consecutive days off to veterans Ryan Braun -- who was held out Friday and Saturday -- and Lorenzo Cain -- who sat out Sunday -- with no more breaks on the schedule until the All-Star break following Monday's team off day. Gamel is not on the verge of seeing a boost in playing time, but he is the only Brewer aside from Braun, Cain and Christian Yelich to start a game in the outfield this month, so he is locked in as the club's fourth outfielder.