Gamel is expected to serve as Milwaukee's fifth outfielder in 2020, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This isn't all too surprising. The current plan is for Christian Yelich to cover left field and Lorenzo Cain to man center while Ryan Braun and Avisail Garcia split time in right field. That leaves Gamel to fill in around the outfield when someone needs a day off. In 134 appearances in 2019, Gamel hit .248/.337/.373 with seven home runs and two stolen bases.