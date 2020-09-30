The Brewers reinstated Gamel (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's wild-card series with the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee cleared a spot for Gamel on the 28-man active roster by omitting star reliever Devin Williams, who will be sidelined for the three-game series with a right shoulder injury. Gamel, who slashed .237/.315/.404 over 127 plate appearances in the regular season before suffering the left quad strain, is expected to serve as a fourth outfielder for Milwaukee during the wild-card round.