The Brewers informed Gamel on Friday that he has made the Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The news comes as little surprise since Gamel opened spring training as the favorite to win the job as the Brewers' fourth outfielder after being acquired from the Mariners in December. The 26-year-old should serve in exactly that role, and slashed .272/.358/.370 over 293 plate appearances last year.