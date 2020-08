Gamel is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Gamel was the hottest hitter on the team coming out of summer camp but has not carried that success over into the season, hitting just .185/.221/.385 through 21 games. This marks Gamel's third absence in the Brewers' five games -- two of the three absences have come against opposing right-handed pitchers. It seems Ryan Braun is manager Craig Counsell's preferred option in right field, as that then allows for a rotation at DH.