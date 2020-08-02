Gamel should receive the chance to start in center field after Lorenzo Cain opted out of the 2020 season Saturday.

The 28-year-old received three starts through the first six games of the season and seemed likely to have a similar workload throughout the year, but Cain's absence opens up an everyday role in center field. Gamel may not fill that role by himself, but he should be the primary beneficiary of the increased opportunities. He's off to a strong start in 2020 as he is 3-for-12 with a home run, a triple, one run scored and four RBI.