Brewers' Ben Gamel: Swats two homers
Gamel went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Phillies.
Gamel doubled his season total for homers on Sunday, with all four coming since April 27. The 27-year-old has just four hits over his last 24 at-bats and his limited playing time hurts his fantasy appeal.
