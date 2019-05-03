Brewers' Ben Gamel: Taking advantage of extra at-bats
Gamel went 2-for-5 in Thursday's loss to the Rockies, and 9-for-19 (.474) over his last six games.
Gamel has seen a boost in playing time of late with fellow outfielders Christian Yelich (back) injured and Ryan Braun struggling, and he has responded in fine fashion, raising his OPS on the season to .814. Gamel's opportunities will take a hit when Yelich is back in action -- he is expected back this weekend -- but he still figures to get at least a couple starts each week so as to help manage Braun's workload.
