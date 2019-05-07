Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

After making six straight starts while Christian Yelich tended to a back injury, Gamel moved to the bench when Yelich was cleared to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. With Lorenzo Cain injuring his hand in that same contest, however, Gamel was back in the starting nine Monday and brought his season average up to .300 with another multi-hit outing. Gamel doesn't offer much in the home-run or stolen-base departments, but he should be a positive contributor in the batting-average and on-base percentage categories whenever he plays. Cain's hand issue is viewed as a day-to-day concern at this time, so Gamel will likely reprise his usual duties as the Brewers' fourth outfielder by the end of the week.