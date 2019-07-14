Gamel hit a pinch-hit, walk-off double in Saturday's victory over the Giants.

Gamel came though in the clutch for the Brewers and picked up his first RBI since July 1. He started 11 of the Brewers' final 16 games of the first half with manager Craig Counsell managing the workloads of fellow outfielders Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun, but with both players getting time to rest during the All-Star break, Gamel does not figure to play as frequently as the second half gets underway.

