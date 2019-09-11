Manager Craig Counsell, via FOX Sports Wisconsin, said following Tuesday's game that Gamel "will take a more prominent role" the rest of the way with Christian Yelich (kneecap) out for the season.

Gamel has served as the Brewers' fifth outfielder and started just seven games since Trent Grisham was recalled Aug. 1, but both he and Grisham will be counted on for more with Yelich out the rest of the way. Grisham seems likely to play regularly -- he has started 21 games since his recall -- which would leave his old role to Gamel, which will involve filling in for veterans Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain -- and now Grisham as well -- when they need a break.